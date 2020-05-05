|
Global coronavirus death toll tops 250,000
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The U.S. continues to outpace the rest of the world in reported deaths at 68,689.
The death toll from the coronavirus is rising worldwide, and studies show that more than 247,000 people have lost their lives. How do these numbers stack up to other pandemics?
