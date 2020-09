Kenya: At Least 50 Killed in Mine Collapse Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

[Nation] About 50 people are feared dead after a gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 50 feared dead in Congo gold mine collapse



At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said. Francis.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this