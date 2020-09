Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Spokesperson Not Happy With Ban On China Game Park Mining Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

[New Zimbabwe] President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba has come out guns blazing against lawyers and environmentalists who forced government to abruptly withdraw two Chinese companies' licences permitting them to mine for coal in Hwange National Park. 👓 View full article

