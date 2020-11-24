Global  
 

Ethiopia: Govt Says Its Forces Have Closed On Tigray Capital After Ultimatum

allAfrica.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
[DW] The Ethiopian government said it has surrounded Tigray's regional capital, but the dissident TPLF has denied the reports. The three-week conflict has destabilized both Ethiopia and the wider region.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender 01:49

 Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

