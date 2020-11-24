Ethiopia: Govt Says Its Forces Have Closed On Tigray Capital After Ultimatum

Ethiopia warns it may shell rebel capital



The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago

Ethiopia eyes advance on Tigrayan capital



Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says a three-day ultimatum for Tigrayan leaders to surrender has expired - and he now plans a push on the region's capital. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago