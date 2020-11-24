Ethiopia: Govt Says Its Forces Have Closed On Tigray Capital After Ultimatum
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () [DW] The Ethiopian government said it has surrounded Tigray's regional capital, but the dissident TPLF has denied the reports. The three-week conflict has destabilized both Ethiopia and the wider region.
The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region will be surrounded with tanks and potentially shelled, a spokesman for the federal military said on Sunday, amid warnings that civilians in the mountainous city..