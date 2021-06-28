Africa: Africa's Lack of Vaccine Trial Capacity is a Global Health Risk. It's Time for our Governments to Act

[The Aspen Institute] As new COVID-19 variants cause spikes in COVID cases across the continent with cases and deaths increasing by almost 40% in the past week - the acute imbalance in vaccine access across the world is on full display. Thankfully, governments and funders are responding. The WHO announced this week it was setting up a manufacturing hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, the continent's first COVID-19 vaccine production facility. This is an important step towards the urgent investments needed in Af