Kenya: Police Arrest Slain Athlete Agnes Tirop's Husband in Mombasa
[Nation] Emmanuel Rotich, the husband of slain Kenyan long distance athlete Agnes Tirop, has been arrested in Mombasa, Nation Sport can confirm.Full Article
Kenyan police said Thursday they had arrested the husband of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop after she was found stabbed to..