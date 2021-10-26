Sudan: Sudan Coup - Mass Protests Enter Their Second Day

[Radio Dabanga] Khartoum/Omdurman/Wad Madani/Port Sudan -- Large protests entered their second day after Sudan witnessed a coup at dawn yesterday when the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and other civilian members of the government, announced a state of emergency, disbanded the Transitional Sovereignty council, and effectively seized power. According to the latest estimates, at least seven protestors were killed as security forces cracked down on the protests.