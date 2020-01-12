Global  

Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ads offering cures or preventions for the coronavirus, including false claims about face masks, will be banned on Facebook.
News video: Facebook Bans Misleading Coronavirus Ads

Coronavirus ads that promise cures and spread panic banned on Facebook

Facebook is banning ads that promise to cure coronavirus or incite panic around the outbreak in its latest attempt to prevent misinformation.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Business Insider

People are selling medical face-masks on Facebook in bulk amid coronavirus fears (FB)

People are selling medical face-masks on Facebook in bulk amid coronavirus fears (FB)· *Fears around the novel coronavirus have created a bustling market in medical face masks on Facebook.* · *People are buying and selling huge quantities of...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads - https://t.co/F8Y1k2L7M3 12 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads https://t.co/w6jkrS1HiL 14 minutes ago

IndusBiz

Indus Business Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads https://t.co/nOr8zyBJi7 https://t.co/MRz6vrAvn8 2 hours ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads https://t.co/jEDP0ta09Z https://t.co/hnCjsUUWFZ 4 hours ago

cosmoksmom

Erin Symons Facebook BANS ads that provide misleading information on coronavirus Wow they’re doing something right...? https://t.co/UBvF6mN0Hi 4 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads https://t.co/JGetbW9BXM #news #headlines https://t.co/WGxTaB8RAe 4 hours ago

twistarticle

TwistArticle Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads https://t.co/dNw3lROj2L https://t.co/B3l097tvdi 8 hours ago

YorkshireLady3

Yorkshire Lady Facebook BANS ads that provide misleading information on coronavirus https://t.co/UaJagl2Zxb @MailOnline 9 hours ago

