Ford to make announcement alongside long-term care minister at Queen's Park

CP24 Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside his minister of long-term care this afternoon, just one day after his government appointed hospitals to take over the management of two long-term care homes experiencing significant COVID-19 outbreaks.
News video: Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling'

Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling' 00:50

 A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”

