Ford to make announcement alongside long-term care minister at Queen's Park
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside his minister of long-term care this afternoon, just one day after his government appointed hospitals to take over the management of two long-term care homes experiencing significant COVID-19 outbreaks.
A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”
After Florida news media, including ABC Action News, pushed for the release of information about COVID-19 deaths and infections at specific long-term care facilities, the state released the first lists..
