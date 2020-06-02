Houston Police Chief slams Donald Trump for urging authorities to 'dominate' protesters
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Houston's Police Chief has said the US President is putting young men and women protesters 'at risk' in response to his calls for police authorities to 'dominate' Black Lives Matter protesters. Chief Art Acevedo made the comments when speaking with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
As protests over the death of George Floyd continue in cities and towns around the country, the Houston Police Department wants to stand in solidarity with Floyd’s family, saying it would provide a police escort for his body when he is laid to rest in Houston.