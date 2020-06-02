Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Houston Police Chief slams Donald Trump for urging authorities to 'dominate' protesters

SBS Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Houston's Police Chief has said the US President is putting young men and women protesters 'at risk' in response to his calls for police authorities to 'dominate' Black Lives Matter protesters. Chief Art Acevedo made the comments when speaking with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Houston Police Chief Wants George Floyd’s Body to be Given Something Usually Reserved for Fallen Officers

Houston Police Chief Wants George Floyd’s Body to be Given Something Usually Reserved for Fallen Officers 01:09

 As protests over the death of George Floyd continue in cities and towns around the country, the Houston Police Department wants to stand in solidarity with Floyd’s family, saying it would provide a police escort for his body when he is laid to rest in Houston.

Related videos from verified sources

Worcester Police Chief Kneels In Solidarity With Protesters [Video]

Worcester Police Chief Kneels In Solidarity With Protesters

WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published
Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit [Video]

Trump criticised after police clear protests for church visit

President Donald Trump has been criticised for using a visit to a church as a photo opportunity. Mr Trump visited St John's Church near the White House which was set on fire as demonstrators clashed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MustafaBaloch_

Mustafa Abdullah Baloch “If you dont have something constructive to say keep your mouth shut” Houston Police chief @ArtAcevedo slams US Pre… https://t.co/vzH7Z1Va1Q 3 hours ago