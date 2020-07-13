Vandalised Black Lives Matter mural on Trump Tower doorstep gets repainted Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Workers were seen repainting yellow paint over red paint that was smeared across a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in New York just last week, but it was apparently vandalised sometime early Monday. The New York City Police Department was investigating the damage. 👓 View full article

