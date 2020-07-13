Vandalised Black Lives Matter mural on Trump Tower doorstep gets repainted
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Workers were seen repainting yellow paint over red paint that was smeared across a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in New York just last week, but it was apparently vandalised sometime early Monday. The New York City Police Department was investigating the damage.
A large Black Lives Matter mural has appeared on the street outside the Trump Tower in New York.
Footage from Fifth Avenue on July 9 shows the large yellow lettering and dozens of New Yorkers taking pictures at the new attraction.
The mural was painted by City workers, including Mayor Bill de...