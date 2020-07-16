Brazil's vice president says country will rein in Amazon deforestation and fires
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao told a news conference the country would, "seek to reduce the rates of deforestation and fires to the minimum acceptable," in the Amazon rainforest and added, "zero-deforestation and economic development are not mutually exclusive."
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19..
Brasilia, Jul 15 (efe-epa).- The Brazilian government committed itself on Wednesday to take all “possible measures” to limit deforestation in the Amazon,... WorldNews Also reported by •Terra Daily •FOXNews.com