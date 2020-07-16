Global  
 

Brazil's vice president says country will rein in Amazon deforestation and fires

SBS Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao told a news conference the country would, "seek to reduce the rates of deforestation and fires to the minimum acceptable," in the Amazon rainforest and added, "zero-deforestation and economic development are not mutually exclusive."
