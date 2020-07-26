Global  
 

Police arrest Bridgewater fugitive after days-long search

CBC.ca Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Police say they've arrested a man accused of trying to kill a police officer by stabbing him in the neck, bringing a days-long manhunt to an end. Tobias Doucette was arrested by police early Sunday morning.
