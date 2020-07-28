Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden pays tribute to Rep. John Lewis at US Capitol

SBS Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in Washington, DC to honour his former colleague and civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis. Also, notably absent from the ceremonies honoring the late Rep. John Lewis will be President Trump, who publicly jousted with Lewis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol

Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol 02:24

 Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell [Video]

Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell

Civil rights icon congressman John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker ever to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. Natalie Brand reports. (7-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:00Published
Honoring the life of John Lewis [Video]

Honoring the life of John Lewis

Honoring the life of John Lewis, congressman, and civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:37Published
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John Lewis

 Joe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights...
USATODAY.com

Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US Capitol

 The casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta...
USATODAY.com

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

 WASHINGTON (AP) — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders praised Democratic Rep. John Lewis as a moral force for the nation in a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

carlettej1

Carlette Jones RT @olivier_patti: Joe Biden pays tribute to John Lewis.... John Lewis loved Joe... and Joe loved John #JohnLewisGoodTrouble #HonorJohnLew… 1 hour ago