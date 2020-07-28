Biden pays tribute to Rep. John Lewis at US Capitol
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Vice Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in Washington, DC to honour his former colleague and civil rights icon, Rep. John Lewis. Also, notably absent from the ceremonies honoring the late Rep. John Lewis will be President Trump, who publicly jousted with Lewis.
Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..