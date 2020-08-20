Barack Obama urges Americans not to let the Donald Trump administration destroy democracy Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former US President Barack Obama said that Donald Trump and his admistration are counting on American synicism to win the presidental election. During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Mr Obama urged Americans to vote to prevent the destruction of democracy, and expressed his support for Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.


