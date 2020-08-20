Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama urges Americans not to let the Donald Trump administration destroy democracy

SBS Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former US President Barack Obama said that Donald Trump and his admistration are counting on American synicism to win the presidental election. During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Mr Obama urged Americans to vote to prevent the destruction of democracy, and expressed his support for Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy 00:39

 Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama: Consequences of Trump's 'failure' severe [Video]

Obama: Consequences of Trump's 'failure' severe

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has failed to grow into the job and has only used the "awesome power" of the presidency to help himself and his friends.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published
Obama urges Americans not to 'let them take away' the power of the vote [Video]

Obama urges Americans not to 'let them take away' the power of the vote

The former president and other Democratic leaders urged Americans to vote, warning that the country's democracy depends on it.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 00:38Published
Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination [Video]

Kamala Harris Accepts Vice Presidential Nomination

She addressed the Democratic National Convention’s third night after former President Barack Obama warned that American democracy itself was at risk if President Donald Trump wins reelection this..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama assails President Donald Trump as unfit, says Joe Biden will preserve US democracy

 Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting for his...
Zee News

American democracy may not survive if Trump is reelected: Obama

 Former President Barack Obama warned Wednesday night that American democracy may not survive if President Donald Trump is reelected, a damning assessment of his...
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump using presidency to seek attention, claims Barack Obama

 Former US President Barack Obama warned American democracy may not survive if Donald Trump is reelected, a damning assessment of his successor ahead of...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Barack Obama Rips President Trump, Urges Americans To Vote During Address In Philadelphia https://t.co/jdkuH748OW 2 hours ago

butterflly63

Michelle Barack Obama Rips President Trump, Urges Americans To Vote During Address In Philadelphia – CBS Philly https://t.co/5dHUBPuHhR 2 hours ago