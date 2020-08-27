Global  
 

Ontario reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

CP24 Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 118 new COVID-19 infections and one new death on Thursday, a day after the province reported a daily increase of less than 100 cases for the first time in nearly a week.
