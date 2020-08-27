Ontario reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Ontario is reporting 118 new COVID-19 infections and one new death on Thursday, a day after the province reported a daily increase of less than 100 cases for the first time in nearly a week.
India reported 75,760 new cases and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this country's COVID19 case tally crossed 33 lakh mark on August 27. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of 9,24,998 samples tested on August 26. 3,85,76,510 samples has been tested so...
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 surpassed 100 in the province once again today, Ontario is reporting a slight drop in new infections from one day... CP24 Also reported by •CTV News •WorldNews •IndiaTimes
Ontario is reporting its lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in more than a week but the total doesn’t include the latest information from nearly a dozen... CP24 Also reported by •CTV News •DNA •CBC.ca
Tweets about this
A.be RT @CP24: #BREAKING: Ontario reports highest daily COVID-19 case growth in a week with 118 cases, 1 new death
https://t.co/4w6nHc4Rzn 1 minute ago
570 NEWS - Kitchener STORY: Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19, one new death related to coronavirus https://t.co/WQfKG2EPdj https://t.co/7yBUwi3LXk 5 minutes ago
Riley/A Dog's Life RT @CBCToronto: Ottawa, Toronto and Peel remain hotspots as Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 https://t.co/urbzmHPHGL https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago
thinkpol New post: Ontario reports 118 new cases of COVID-19, one new death related to coronavirus https://t.co/BdDoL8fk8c 24 minutes ago