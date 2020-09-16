|
Tour de France stage 17: Miguel Angel Lopez wins, Primoz Roglic stretches lead
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.
