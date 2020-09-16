Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France stage 17: Miguel Angel Lopez wins, Primoz Roglic stretches lead

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead

Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead 01:58

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France [Video]

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Stage 17: Colombian Miguel Lopez triumphs

 Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to climb third in the overall standings as race leader Primoz Roglic extended his...
Mid-Day

Lopez wins stage 17 as Roglic stretches Tour de France lead

 Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.
BBC News

News24.com | Colombia's Lopez wins on Tour summit, Roglic extends lead

 Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France to climb third in the overall standings as race leader Primoz Roglic extended his advantage.
News24


Tweets about this

Brennan_and_Riz

Peter James Martin RT @DamDojoz: Miguel Angel Lopez wins a climbing stage in the Tour de France. The year is 2020 or the year is 1980. The reuse of names in e… 52 minutes ago

wallisphotos_uk

Chris Wallis RT @guardian_sport: Roglic extends #TDF2020 lead on queen stage as Bernal exit adds to Brailsford woes. By @jeremycwhittle https://t.co/8Gl… 2 hours ago

GarminNederland

Garmin Nederland Miguel Angel "Superman" Lopez climbed to victory on the brutal Col de la Loze at Le Tour de France] ! Congrats to s… https://t.co/QCcDvmTYGE 2 hours ago

Miguel_B_G

Miguel B G RT @CafeRoubaix: Gap between 1st and 20th overall after Tour de France stage 17 in the last ten years: 2011 – 12:44 2012 – 33:38 2013 – 28:… 2 hours ago

jonhwick8898520

John wick RT @ParcerosUnited: Miguel Ángel López wins Stage 17 of the Tour de France, his first win, and Colombia’s 22nd stage win in the competition… 2 hours ago

guardian_sport

Guardian sport Roglic extends #TDF2020 lead on queen stage as Bernal exit adds to Brailsford woes. By @jeremycwhittle https://t.co/8GlGQOGe1M 3 hours ago

NatasaMarvin

Natasa Marvin #Roglic extends Tour lead on queen stage as Bernal exit adds to Brailsford woes #TDF2020 https://t.co/ssJ5DIZWFl https://t.co/gwybepz0I5 3 hours ago

omogbaii

A NEW BIRTH NIGERIA RT @BBCSport: Miguel Angel Lopez has won stage 17 of the Tour de France. Primoz Roglic has extended his overall lead in the race. More:… 4 hours ago