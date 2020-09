Speeding Tesla driver caught napping behind the wheel on Alberta highway Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alberta RCMP have charged a 20-year-old B.C. man for activating his Tesla's autopilot functions and reclining for a nap behind the wheel. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this