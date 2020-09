TV host Marci Ien says she’s running to fill Toronto Centre seat left vacant by Bill Morneau Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Broadcaster Marci Ien says she’s throwing her hat in the ring to become the Liberal candidate for Toronto Centre, the riding most recently represented by former finance minister Bill Morneau. 👓 View full article

