Premier Ford will be joined by CEO of Ontario Health, province's top doctor at daily COVID-19 briefing today

CP24 Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Ontario's chief medical officer of health, the chief coroner for Ontario, and the president and CEO of Ontario Health for his daily COVID-19 briefing at Queen's Park this afternoon.
