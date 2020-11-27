Global  
 

Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

Friday, 27 November 2020
US President Donald Trump said he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. In the nearest he has come to a concession, President Trump said if Joe Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College he will depart the White House. Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The Electoral College is due to meet on Dec. 14.
