Sergio Aguero to leave Manchester City at end of season
Published
Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract runs out at the end of the season.Full Article
Published
Argentine striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract runs out at the end of the season.Full Article
Sergio Aguero is set to snub Barcelona in order to join Paris Saint-Germain once his exit from Manchester City is made official,..
Former Manchester City captain Richard Dunne believes Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland would be a great replacement for..