Passengers, advocates cry foul on Air Canada compensation
Published
Passengers and advocates say Air Canada is giving them the runaround on refunds, compensation and reasons cited for flight delays and cancellations.Full Article
Published
Passengers and advocates say Air Canada is giving them the runaround on refunds, compensation and reasons cited for flight delays and cancellations.Full Article
Consumer rights advocates are demanding Air Canada provide compensation to many of the hundreds of thousands of passengers whose..