Grace Millane's killer sentenced to minimum 17 years in prison

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Grace Millane's killer sentenced to minimum 17 years in prisonThe man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum period of 17 years, following moving statements from Millane's family about the pain they have suffered.The now 28-year-old...
News video: Grace Millane's killer jailed for 17 years

Grace Millane's killer jailed for 17 years 01:06

 The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years. Ms Millane was strangled in an Auckland hotel room in 2018.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison [Video]'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

Nearly 60 years since the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, convicted killer Chester Weger is out of prison.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:27Published

Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing [Video]Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing

The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”. A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grace Millane killer jailed for 17 years

A 28-year-old man has been jailed for at least 17 years for the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.
Belfast Telegraph

Grace Millane's killer to be sentenced in Auckland but why won't he be named?

Grace Millane's killer to be sentenced in Auckland but why won't he be named?Grace Millane's killer is due to be sentenced tomorrow morning, but he will continue to have his name suppressed despite being found guilty of the British...
New Zealand Herald

