Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford turned away from Wellington cafe

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford turned away from Wellington cafeNobody is exempt from coronavirus restrictions – not even the Prime Minister.Jacinda Ardern was turned away from a Wellington cafe, Olive, this morning because it had already reached its limit of customers under social distancing...
Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures [Video]

New Zealand set to ease lockdown measures

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that lockdown measures in the country are set to ease from midnight local time on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
New Zealand might lift restrictions next week [Video]

New Zealand might lift restrictions next week

New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining which restrictions imposed during a tight four-week lockdown might be eased next week...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

No special favors: New Zealand leader turned away from cafe

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s leader found out there are no exceptions when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away...
Seattle Times

'You can fix anything mum': Neve's heartwarming message to Jacinda

'You can fix anything mum': Neve's heartwarming message to JacindaClarke Gayford has revealed the sweet message that Neve sent to her mum, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on Mother's Day.Gayford shared a photograph of the card,...
New Zealand Herald

DanCBarr

Dan Barr RT @MarksLarks: Rather lovely story. Not sure if it would happen here. Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford turned away from Wellington cafe h… 27 minutes ago

travelinjeebus

Jeebus Christos "Arden and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, were turned away after showing up at Olive for Saturday brunch. They later g… https://t.co/Xr8sWvNGdO 30 minutes ago

tuttp

💧SanctimoniousTweetyBird RT @Independent: Jacida Ardern was just turned away from a local restaurant and responded in the best possible way https://t.co/hjh1coXyNK 38 minutes ago

MarksLarks

Mark Stephens Rather lovely story. Not sure if it would happen here. Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford turned away from Wellingto… https://t.co/31a8GbRyRn 1 hour ago

Gordicans

Ian Gordicans Jacida Ardern was just turned away from a local restaurant and responded in the best possible way https://t.co/AfZzotgo4D 1 hour ago