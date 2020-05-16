Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford turned away from Wellington cafe
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Nobody is exempt from coronavirus restrictions – not even the Prime Minister.Jacinda Ardern was turned away from a Wellington cafe, Olive, this morning because it had already reached its limit of customers under social distancing...
New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining which restrictions imposed during a tight four-week lockdown might be eased next week...
