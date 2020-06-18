Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Abe says Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, NZ, Thailand, Vietnam

Japan Today Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Japan will advance talks to ease its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to gradually step back from travel restrictions imposed to…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Japan expects to ease travel curbs on Thailand, Vietnam first: Motegi

 Japan will likely ease travel restrictions on Thailand and Vietnam before Australia and New Zealand, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday. Discussions...
Japan Today

Japan to ease entry for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand: report

 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the country would ease entry restrictions for people coming from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, according...
Reuters

Japan to ease entry for Thais

 TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the country would ease entry restrictions for people coming from Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam,...
Bangkok Post


Tweets about this