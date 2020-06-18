|
Abe says Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, NZ, Thailand, Vietnam
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Japan will advance talks to ease its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to gradually step back from travel restrictions imposed to…
