One News Page
>
Asia-Pacific News
>
Record Indian case rise, Chennai lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Record Indian case rise, Chennai lockdown
Saturday, 20 June 2020
1 week ago
)
India's southern city of Chennai has been locked down after fresh outbreak, as the country reports a record daily jump in coronavirus cases.
