Syed Ali Geelani: Kashmir leader quits Hurriyat Conference

BBC News Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Syed Ali Geelani has been heading political opposition to Indian rule in Kashmir for decades.
 Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani announced his dissociation from the faction of the Hurriyat Conference that he floated in 2003. Geelani has also written a detailed letter to all constituents of the Hurriyat about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Hurriyat Conference. Geelani had...

