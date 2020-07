Junwei Zhang admits causing the death of five passengers in Chinese tourist bus crash Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The driver of a Chinese tour bus that crashed near Rotorua has admitted he caused the deaths of five of the passengers and injured eight othersJunwei Zhang appeared in the Rotorua District Court today when he entered guilty pleas... The driver of a Chinese tour bus that crashed near Rotorua has admitted he caused the deaths of five of the passengers and injured eight othersJunwei Zhang appeared in the Rotorua District Court today when he entered guilty pleas... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers



Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:02 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this