Over 76,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes southwestern Japan

Japan Today Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Some 76,000 people were ordered to evacuate in southwestern Japan Saturday as record heavy rain triggered floods and landslides, leaving scores stranded and 13 missing, according to local…
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, downpour to continue for 2 days

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, downpour to continue for 2 days 01:45

 Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 03. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for two days. Several areas of Mumbai were waterlogged after heavy rainfall. Water logging was witnessed in King's Circle area of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. According to...

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas [Video]

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs resulting in waterlogging in some of the low lying areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from several places in the maximum city. The BMC has issued a list..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru as monsoon enters Karnataka [Video]

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru as monsoon enters Karnataka

Rains lashed parts of Bengaluru city on June 06 as monsoon entered the Karnataka state after its scheduled arrival in Kerala on June 01. However, the heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging in several..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Mudslide hits southwestern China due to heavy rainstorm, injuring two [Video]

Mudslide hits southwestern China due to heavy rainstorm, injuring two

Two people were injured and two went missing after mudslide hit southwestern China on May 26. The video, provided by local media with permission, shows the muddy water flooding the houses and roads..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

