Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

75,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes western Japan

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
75,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes western JapanTOKYO -- Some 75,000 people were ordered to evacuate in western Japan Saturday as record heavy rain triggered...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, downpour to continue for 2 days

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, downpour to continue for 2 days 01:45

 Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai on July 03. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the financial capital for two days. Several areas of Mumbai were waterlogged after heavy rainfall. Water logging was witnessed in King's Circle area of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. According to...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tokyo Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

Asian Shares Advance Following Upbeat U.S. Jobs Report

 Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.3% to 22,211.89, while the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,121.74. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% to..
WorldNews

Japan’s May household spending, machinery orders seen falling as virus hits: poll

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending..
WorldNews

Japan will not revive state of emergency as Tokyo COVID-19 cases rise

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no need to reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, its top government spokesman said on Friday, as cases in..
WorldNews

Japan’s capital sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo confirmed 107 new..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas [Video]

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs resulting in waterlogging in some of the low lying areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from several places in the maximum city. The BMC has issued a list..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru as monsoon enters Karnataka [Video]

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru as monsoon enters Karnataka

Rains lashed parts of Bengaluru city on June 06 as monsoon entered the Karnataka state after its scheduled arrival in Kerala on June 01. However, the heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging in several..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, trees uprooted [Video]

Watch: Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru, trees uprooted

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Bengaluru on May 24. The sudden change of weather threw life out of gear. Several trees were uprooted near the BTM layout in Bengaluru.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

JA Solar Supplies Solar Modules for an 110MW PV Project in Kansai, Japan

JA Solar Supplies Solar Modules for an 110MW PV Project in Kansai, Japan Beijing, China (SPX) Jun 24, 2020 JA Solar announced recently that it has won the order to supply Mono PERC MBB modules for the 110MW photovoltaic (PV) power...
Solar Daily

Heavy rain floods southern Japan; 2 dead, dozen missing

 TOKYO (AP) — Heavy rain in southern Japan triggered flooding and mudslides on Saturday, leaving at least two dead, more than a dozen missing and others...
Seattle Times

Japan And ASEAN Weigh China Threat In Disputed Seas

Japan And ASEAN Weigh China Threat In Disputed Seas By Drake Long Japan and the members of the Southeast Asian bloc voiced concerns Thursday over increasing tensions in the South and East China Seas, as...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHNGN

Tweets about this