NZ First's final election rally in Whangārei hears from Leader Winston Peters Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

NZ First leader Winston Peters made a last plea for votes at a rally in central Whangārei today and he had message for those who had written his party's chances off this election - they are going to be disappointed.Around 150... NZ First leader Winston Peters made a last plea for votes at a rally in central Whangārei today and he had message for those who had written his party's chances off this election - they are going to be disappointed.Around 150... 👓 View full article