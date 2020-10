You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Election results 2020: NZ First staring down the barrel of defeat Winston Peters is expected any moment at the Duke of Marlborough in Russell, where NZ First MP Shane Jones has just spoken to the small and largely deflated...

New Zealand Herald 3 hours ago



Election results: The dance of defeat as Shane Jones boogies into the night Despite being defeated, NZ First MP Shane Jones has boogied into the night in Russell.At the Duke of Marlborough, Jones spoke to the small and largely deflated...

New Zealand Herald 9 hours ago





Tweets about this