You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Suicide bombing in Kabul kills 18, including schoolchildren The death toll from a suicide attack on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital has risen to at least 18, with 57 people wounded, including schoolchildren, the...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago



Deadly suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills civilians A suicide bombing on Saturday at an education centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens, officials said.

The Age 5 hours ago



News24.com | WATCH | Suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills 18 A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed at least 18 people and wounded dozens more, officials said.

News24 3 hours ago





Tweets about this