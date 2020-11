You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID



[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published 7 hours ago Missouri adjusts quarantine guidance for educators, students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms



Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state is modifying its guidance on quarantine rules for educators and students when exposed to COVID-19. Parson said the new school guidance allows students in close.. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago Gov. Ricketts, First Lady to quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive case



Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor's office. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago