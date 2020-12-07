Global  
 

Christchurch mosque attacks: Royal Commission report out today, Muslim leaders hope it will prevent future attacks

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Christchurch mosque attacks: Royal Commission report out today, Muslim leaders hope it will prevent future attacksThe delayed findings of a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque shootings will finally be released this afternoonand Muslim leaders hope its recommendations will help prevent future terror attacks. Almost 21...
