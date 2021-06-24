One person has died after a crash near Turangi.A statement from police said the single-vehicle crash, on State Highway 1, Turangi, happened about 11pm yesterday.A car left the road and hit a tree. The sole occupant of the vehicle...Full Article
One dead after crash on State Highway 1, Turangi
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Give War A Chance: Arab Leaders Finesse Military Defeat – Analysis
By Daniel Pipes*
When Saddam Hussein's chief spokesman met with the U.S. secretary of state on the eve of the Kuwait..
Eurasia Review