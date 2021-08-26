Covid-19 has been detected in Christchurch wastewater, eight days after the first case of the Delta variant was reported in Auckland.It was announced at the Government's 1pm Covid-19 update today.The virus was detected in samples...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Virus detected in Christchurch wastewater
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Covid patients experiencing breathlessness, dizziness must call an ambulance - NSW specialist
New Zealand Herald
A lung specialist working on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis in Sydney's west has warned those with breathlessness as a..
Person critically injured after being hit by car in Christchurch
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Coromandel community awaits day 12 tests
New Zealand Herald
By Nita Blake-Persen of RNZ The Coromandel community is cautiously optimistic it may have dodged a Covid-19 bullet - with..
-
Vietnam tightens virus lockdown ahead of Harris visit
SeattlePI.com
-
New Zealand extends virus lockdown; Australia eyes vaccines
SeattlePI.com
-
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ - two sought in investigation into source of outbreak
New Zealand Herald
-
Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
CBC.ca