Former Princess Mako, husband leave for New York
Published
Former Princess Mako Komuro departed for the United States on Sunday with her husband Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after…Full Article
Published
Former Princess Mako Komuro departed for the United States on Sunday with her husband Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after…Full Article
A Japanese princess who gave up the throne to marry her commoner college sweetheart left for New York on Sunday, as the couple..