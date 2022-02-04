It will be a Waitangi Day as never before on Sunday, with the Treaty grounds closed because of the Omicron outbreak and ceremonies going online. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has kept her promise of returning to Waitangi...Full Article
A 'very different' Waitangi Day as ceremonies go virtual for first time
