RFS chief urges federal government to lock-in funding for aerial firefighting

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says a case for a budget increase to the national aerial firefighting fleet has been with Canberra for 18 months.
Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troops

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troopsFrom describing bushfire warnings as the concerns of “inner-city raving lunatics” to calling in the defence forces, the following is a timeline of Scott...
WorldNews

