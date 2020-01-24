Global  

Human remains found in fire-affected NSW town, increasing bushfires death toll

SBS Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The death toll from Australia's bushfires now stands at 33, with the discovery of human remains found in the fire-affected community of Moruya in New South Wales.
