Max Richardson RT @SBSNews: Victoria's AG Jill Hennessy has written to the Governor-General David Hurley to ask him to strip Bettina Arndt of her Australi… 22 seconds ago 💧Ben F Bridges RT @Falconer084: There needs to be more political support for this. @newmatilda looked into Arndt being a fraud, & Bettina’s support of pae… 45 minutes ago Richard Forrester Victorian minister calls for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of her OAM honour https://t.co/aklUiD7PRq via @SBSNews 2 hours ago Nowran RT @JosieMcskimming: ‘Men’s rights activist Bettina Arndt should have her of Order of Australia annulled, according to Victorian Attorney-G… 2 hours ago