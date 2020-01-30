Global  

Victorian minister calls for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of her OAM honour

SBS Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Victoria's Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has written to Australia's governor-general, asking him to overturn men’s rights activist Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia.
