'Laughable': Josh Frydenberg rules out adopting Jacinda Ardern-inspired 'wellbeing budget'

SBS Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Labor's push to consider including wellbeing indicators in the budget is "laughable".
