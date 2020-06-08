Global  

Surfer killed after shark attack in New South Wales

SBS Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
A 60-year-old surfer has died from his injuries from a shark attack in Kingscliff New South Wales. Onlookers tried to help the surfer before taking the man to shore at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff. He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.
News video: Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast

Australia: Great white shark kills surfer off New South Wales coast 00:50

 The 3-metre long shark attacked and killed a 60-year-old surfer off the coast of New South Wales on Sunday, Australian police said.View on euronews

