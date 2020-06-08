Surfer killed after shark attack in New South Wales

RememberingMunz RT @7NewsSydney: Tweed beaches will remain closed for another 24 hours after a Queensland surfer was killed by a great white shark in water… 23 minutes ago 7NEWS Sydney Tweed beaches will remain closed for another 24 hours after a Queensland surfer was killed by a great white shark i… https://t.co/WzGLfk20PV 30 minutes ago 7NEWS Brisbane Tweed beaches will remain closed for another 24 hours after a Queensland surfer was killed by a great white shark i… https://t.co/9vOog3WkDC 30 minutes ago 7NEWS Gold Coast Tweed beaches will remain closed for another 24 hours after a Queensland surfer was killed by a great white shark i… https://t.co/B39G3FMa53 30 minutes ago 7NEWS Australia Tweed beaches will remain closed for another 24 hours after a Queensland surfer was killed by a great white shark i… https://t.co/AiI6SOIFr1 30 minutes ago WhyLordWhy RT @smh: A three-metre great white shark that fatally bit a surfer on the NSW North Coast on Sunday will not be killed, after it swam away… 31 minutes ago The Sydney Morning Herald A three-metre great white shark that fatally bit a surfer on the NSW North Coast on Sunday will not be killed, afte… https://t.co/tbGQ0TPZOp 49 minutes ago Geelong Advertiser A surf-loving man killed by a shark in northern NSW on Sunday morning was originally from Geelong. https://t.co/MyItM5soaW 3 hours ago