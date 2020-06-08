Surfer killed after shark attack in New South Wales
Monday, 8 June 2020 () A 60-year-old surfer has died from his injuries from a shark attack in Kingscliff New South Wales. Onlookers tried to help the surfer before taking the man to shore at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff. He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.
