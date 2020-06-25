Global  

Three men indicted on murder charges in killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Brisbane Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Prosecutor Joyette Holmes announced on Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted on charges including malice and felony murder in Arbery's death.
