BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Officially Indicted On Murder Charges
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () The three men connected to the slaying of Black man Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted on murder charges by a Georgia grand jury. The legal action comes weeks after the men were finally placed behind bars for the February tragedy. Justice x Ahmaud According to reports, the district attorney in Cobb County, Georgia broke […]
The post BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Officially Indicted On Murder Charges appeared first on .