BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Officially Indicted On Murder Charges

SOHH Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Officially Indicted On Murder ChargesThe three men connected to the slaying of Black man Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted on murder charges by a Georgia grand jury. The legal action comes weeks after the men were finally placed behind bars for the February tragedy. Justice x Ahmaud According to reports, the district attorney in Cobb County, Georgia broke […]

The post BREAKING: Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Officially Indicted On Murder Charges appeared first on .
0
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges

Suspects in Arbery’s killing are indicted on murder charges 01:25

 [NFA] The three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased while jogging in their neighborhood, were each indicted on murder charges. Freddie Joyner has more.

