Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: Grand Jury Indicts Three Men in Murder Charges
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Three men who stand accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted by Glynn County's Grand Jury on charges of felony murder and malice in view of Arbery’s death. Aside from the above-stated charges, the indictment also stated that the suspects were also charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.
3 Men Indicted on Murder Charges in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery On Wednesday, a grand jury in Glynn County, Georgia, indicted the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was jogging in a South Georgia neighborhood when he was chased down and shot dead....