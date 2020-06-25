Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: Grand Jury Indicts Three Men in Murder Charges Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Three men who stand accused in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were indicted by Glynn County's Grand Jury on charges of felony murder and malice in view of Arbery's death. Aside from the above-stated charges, the indictment also stated that the suspects were also charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.


