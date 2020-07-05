|
Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, Newcastle
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Sunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
Fourth of July celebrations draw protests around USDemonstrators peacefully protested on July 4 to express frustrations and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter protesters in Australia call for anti-racism education, action on deaths in custodyProtesters say they will continue holding demonstrations "until there is justice".
SBS
'We're sick of being swept under the rug': One young woman’s fight to see justice for her uncleIt's been almost 40 years since her uncle's death, but Kyah Patten hopes the Black Lives Matter movement will help to bring about real change in seeking justice.
SBS
Church pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter organizers 'maggots'The diocese in Lafayette, Indiana, has suspended a priest from public ministry after calling Black Lives Matter organizers "maggots and parasites"
USATODAY.com
Newcastle, New South Wales City in New South Wales, Australia
Black Lives Matter advocates will again fight police in court for protest rights in NSWAn application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS
BLM advocates fight for NSW protest rightsAn application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, QueenslandInternational arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS
Sydney arrivals capped as Vic, Qld avoidedInternational arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS
Eden-Monaro by-election: Sydney man charged over 'disinformation emails' targeting Labor's Kristy McBainA Sydney man has been charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Eden-Monaro Labor candidate Kristy McBain.
SBS
Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this