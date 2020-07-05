Global  

Thousands march in peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies in Sydney, Newcastle

SBS Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Sunday saw the latest round of Black Lives Matter protests in Australia take place.
Video credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Thousands march through Nashville in Black Lives Matter protest

Thousands march through Nashville in Black Lives Matter protest 03:44

 Thousands marched through downtown Nashville in a Black Lives Matter protest on the Fourth of July.

Fourth of July celebrations draw protests around US

 Demonstrators peacefully protested on July 4 to express frustrations and rally for the Black Lives Matter movement.
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter protesters in Australia call for anti-racism education, action on deaths in custody

 Protesters say they will continue holding demonstrations "until there is justice".
SBS

'We're sick of being swept under the rug': One young woman’s fight to see justice for her uncle

 It's been almost 40 years since her uncle's death, but Kyah Patten hopes the Black Lives Matter movement will help to bring about real change in seeking justice.
SBS

Church pastor suspended after calling Black Lives Matter organizers 'maggots'

 The diocese in Lafayette, Indiana, has suspended a priest from public ministry after calling Black Lives Matter organizers "maggots and parasites"
 
USATODAY.com

Black Lives Matter advocates will again fight police in court for protest rights in NSW

 An application will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday morning to prohibit a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Newcastle.
SBS

SBS

International arrivals capped in Sydney as travellers avoid Victoria, Queensland

 International arrivals in Sydney are being capped in a bid to ensure hotel quarantining isn't overwhelmed by travellers diverting from Victoria and Queensland.
SBS

SBS

Eden-Monaro by-election: Sydney man charged over 'disinformation emails' targeting Labor's Kristy McBain

 A Sydney man has been charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Eden-Monaro Labor candidate Kristy McBain.
SBS
Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’ [Video]

Carbon monoxide ‘could have incapacitated Sydney Seaplanes pilot’

The pilot of a plane which plunged into a bay near Sydney killing five Britons may have had his flying ability impaired by carbon monoxide, investigators have said.British businessman Richard Cousins, the chief executive of a FTSE 100 catering giant, died alongside his two sons, fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter when a sightseeing trip on New Year’s Eve, 2017, ended in tragedy.The de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver, piloted by Canadian Gareth Morgan, who also died, plunged into water in Jerusalem Bay, 25 miles north of Sydney city centre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Black Lives Matter Cleveland holds rally to 'defund' police [Video]

Black Lives Matter Cleveland holds rally to 'defund' police

A rally to defund the Cleveland Police Department was held on the Fourth of July.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:49Published
Thousands march in 'Say Her Name' rally to Boston Common [Video]

Thousands march in 'Say Her Name' rally to Boston Common

Thousands of protesters marched from Nubian Square to Boston Common Saturday afternoon in a march meant to uplift the lives of Black women.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:56Published
Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem [Video]

Black Lives Matter Street Mural Being Installed In Harlem

Artists will spend the weekend putting the finishing touches on Harlem's Black Lives Matter street mural.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

The mall that Sydney deserted is coming back to life

 The holy grail of busy-ness - the ease or difficulty with which one can find a park - suggests life is returning to normal in Eastwood, once Sydney's ground zero...
The Age

Inner circle reflects on Indigenous deaths in custody before tensions rise at Sydney rally

 Grief, remembrance and quiet moments of reflection characterised a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney before protesters decided to march on.
Brisbane Times

Sydney BLM Rally

 Protesters gathered in Sydney to support BLM
The Age


