Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary offered detailed advice to former governor-general Sir John Kerr in the weeks before he dismissed the Whitlam government in...

'A terrific victory': Palace Letters to be released in full next week More than 200 letters between former governor general Sir John Kerr and Buckingham Palace in the years around the Whitlam Dismissal will be made public.

The Age 5 days ago Also reported by • New Zealand Herald